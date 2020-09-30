Genshin Impact has a fairytale-like anime style. Photo: HandoutGenshin Impact has a fairytale-like anime style. Photo: Handout
Genshin Impact has a fairytale-like anime style. Photo: Handout
Genshin Impact works its magic to become biggest global launch of a Chinese game ever, analysts say

  • Genshin Impact is an open-world, action adventure game that lets users play as young, magic-conjuring warriors
  • Analysts say success of miHoYo-developed game is another sign of the growing technical and marketing prowess of China in the video games space

Josh Ye
Updated: 5:12am, 30 Sep, 2020

