WeChat has an enormous user base in China, reporting 1.2 billion monthly active users in June. Photo: BloombergWeChat has an enormous user base in China, reporting 1.2 billion monthly active users in June. Photo: Bloomberg
WeChat has an enormous user base in China, reporting 1.2 billion monthly active users in June. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Apps & Social

Channels, WeChat’s answer to short video app Douyin, tests live-streaming function

  • WeChat has reportedly begun testing live-streaming on its short video feature Channels with a select group of content creators
  • Tencent’s do-everything app has a huge user base in China, but it is a relatively late entrant to short video and live-streaming e-commerce

Topic |   WeChat
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 7:00pm, 12 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
WeChat has an enormous user base in China, reporting 1.2 billion monthly active users in June. Photo: BloombergWeChat has an enormous user base in China, reporting 1.2 billion monthly active users in June. Photo: Bloomberg
WeChat has an enormous user base in China, reporting 1.2 billion monthly active users in June. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE