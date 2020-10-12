WeChat has an enormous user base in China, reporting 1.2 billion monthly active users in June. Photo: Bloomberg
Channels, WeChat’s answer to short video app Douyin, tests live-streaming function
- WeChat has reportedly begun testing live-streaming on its short video feature Channels with a select group of content creators
- Tencent’s do-everything app has a huge user base in China, but it is a relatively late entrant to short video and live-streaming e-commerce
