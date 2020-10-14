Chinese on-demand delivery giant Meituan has launched a live-streaming toolkit for private educational institutes such as tutoring centres. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Chinese delivery giant Meituan’s new live-streaming tool helps private education companies target users nearby
- Meituan, mainly known as a food delivery company, has launched a live-streaming toolkit for private educational institutes
- Educational institutes such as tuition centres will be able to target potential customers within a 5km radius using the app
Topic | Apps
