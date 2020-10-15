A 3D printed Tik Tok logo is placed on a keyboard in front of US flag in this illustration taken October 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
US court agrees to expedite government TikTok app store ban appeal as US-China tech tensions swirl
- A US appeals court in Washington said all briefs are due by November 12 with oral arguments to follow.
- TikTok has said the US government has produced ‘no evidence that the TikTok source code has ever been compromised, shared or used for nefarious purposes’
Topic | TikTok
