US court agrees to expedite government TikTok app store ban appeal as US-China tech tensions swirl

  • A US appeals court in Washington said all briefs are due by November 12 with oral arguments to follow.
  • TikTok has said the US government has produced ‘no evidence that the TikTok source code has ever been compromised, shared or used for nefarious purposes’

Reuters
Updated: 9:19am, 15 Oct, 2020

A 3D printed Tik Tok logo is placed on a keyboard in front of US flag in this illustration taken October 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters A 3D printed Tik Tok logo is placed on a keyboard in front of US flag in this illustration taken October 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
