WeChat is an all-in-one mobile app that combines services similar to Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Venmo. Photo: Reuters
WeChat app store ban: US judge Laurel Beeler says 'not inclined' to reverse decision
- Last month, US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler issued a preliminary injunction blocking a ban on Tencent’s WeChat
- Beeler says she does not think a new filing by the Justice Department ‘changes the outcome’ or changes her analysis
Topic | WeChat
WeChat is an all-in-one mobile app that combines services similar to Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Venmo. Photo: Reuters