Tencent will take up 200 seats in JustCo’s co-working space in Raffles Place, Singapore’s financial district, according to people familiar with the plan. Photo: AFP
WeChat’s Chinese owner Tencent chooses co-working space JustCo for first Singapore office
- WeChat owner Tencent will have almost 200 seats at JustCo’s co-working space in Singapore’s Raffles Place, according to people familiar with the plans
- The deal paves the way for Tencent to make Singapore its beachhead for a push into Southeast Asia, joining fellow Chinese tech giants ByteDance and Alibaba
Topic | Tencent
Tencent will take up 200 seats in JustCo’s co-working space in Raffles Place, Singapore’s financial district, according to people familiar with the plan. Photo: AFP