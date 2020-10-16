Tencent will take up 200 seats in JustCo’s co-working space in Raffles Place, Singapore’s financial district, according to people familiar with the plan. Photo: AFP Tencent will take up 200 seats in JustCo’s co-working space in Raffles Place, Singapore’s financial district, according to people familiar with the plan. Photo: AFP
Tencent will take up 200 seats in JustCo’s co-working space in Raffles Place, Singapore’s financial district, according to people familiar with the plan. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Apps & Social

WeChat’s Chinese owner Tencent chooses co-working space JustCo for first Singapore office

  • WeChat owner Tencent will have almost 200 seats at JustCo’s co-working space in Singapore’s Raffles Place, according to people familiar with the plans
  • The deal paves the way for Tencent to make Singapore its beachhead for a push into Southeast Asia, joining fellow Chinese tech giants ByteDance and Alibaba

Topic |   Tencent
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:49pm, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tencent will take up 200 seats in JustCo’s co-working space in Raffles Place, Singapore’s financial district, according to people familiar with the plan. Photo: AFP Tencent will take up 200 seats in JustCo’s co-working space in Raffles Place, Singapore’s financial district, according to people familiar with the plan. Photo: AFP
Tencent will take up 200 seats in JustCo’s co-working space in Raffles Place, Singapore’s financial district, according to people familiar with the plan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE