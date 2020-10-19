While other social media platforms have also struggled to address misinformation and hateful content, Facebook stands apart for its reach and scale as well as its slower response to the challenges identified in the 2016 US election. Photo: TNS
Is Facebook really ready for the 2020 US election?
- Facebook says it has more people and better technology as well as improved content policies and enforcement to protect its social network
- Yet for years Facebook executives have seemed to be caught off guard whenever their platform was used for malicious purposes
