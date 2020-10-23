Founded in 2015, social commerce app operator Pinduoduo had 683 million annual active users in the 12 months to June 30. Photo: SCMP
Pinduoduo targets US$150 billion total sales for Chinese brands in new five-year initiative
- Shanghai-based Pinduoduo has unveiled the latest iteration of its customer-to-manufacturer initiative
- The increased support for Chinese manufacturing enterprises has gained urgency amid Beijing’s efforts to boost domestic consumer spending
