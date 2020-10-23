Sony Interactive Entertainment, the company behind the PlayStation systems, recently updated its console gaming network’s terms of service in Hong Kong. Photo: Agence France-Presse Sony Interactive Entertainment, the company behind the PlayStation systems, recently updated its console gaming network’s terms of service in Hong Kong. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Sony Interactive Entertainment, the company behind the PlayStation systems, recently updated its console gaming network’s terms of service in Hong Kong. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tech /  Apps & Social

Gaming platforms PlayStation, Steam tighten user rules amid China regulatory pressure

  • The PlayStation Network in Hong Kong and Steam are platforms where mainland Chinese users can access foreign games and chat with fellow players overseas
  • Chinese authorities have clamped down on video games and services that can be used by players to spread politically sensitive content

Topic |   Video gaming
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 10:00pm, 23 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Sony Interactive Entertainment, the company behind the PlayStation systems, recently updated its console gaming network’s terms of service in Hong Kong. Photo: Agence France-Presse Sony Interactive Entertainment, the company behind the PlayStation systems, recently updated its console gaming network’s terms of service in Hong Kong. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Sony Interactive Entertainment, the company behind the PlayStation systems, recently updated its console gaming network’s terms of service in Hong Kong. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE