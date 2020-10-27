Tencent’s WeChat has an average of 19 million daily active users in the United States. Photo: EPA-EFE
WeChat ban: US appeal court rejects government request to immediately remove app from Apple, Google stores
- The US Justice Department requested that the appeal court allow the government to immediately ban Apple and Google from offering WeChat for download in the US
- The three-judge panel for the court says the government had not demonstrated it would ‘suffer an imminent, irreparable injury’ pending the appeal
Topic | WeChat
Tencent’s WeChat has an average of 19 million daily active users in the United States. Photo: EPA-EFE