Tencent’s WeChat has an average of 19 million daily active users in the United States. Photo: EPA-EFE Tencent’s WeChat has an average of 19 million daily active users in the United States. Photo: EPA-EFE
WeChat ban: US appeal court rejects government request to immediately remove app from Apple, Google stores

  • The US Justice Department requested that the appeal court allow the government to immediately ban Apple and Google from offering WeChat for download in the US
  • The three-judge panel for the court says the government had not demonstrated it would ‘suffer an imminent, irreparable injury’ pending the appeal

Reuters
Updated: 10:37am, 27 Oct, 2020

