ByteDance unveils its new smart lamp, a device under its Dali education business, at a press conference in Beijing on October 29. Louis Yang (at right), the head of Dali’s smart lamp product team, says the device allows parents to help their children with their studies. Photo: Handout
TikTok owner ByteDance consolidates education products under new Dali brand
- ByteDance, with a valuation of US$140 billion, has rolled out at least nine education products since 2018
- The Beijing-based tech unicorn on Thursday launched a smart lamp under its Dali brand
