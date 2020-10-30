The Ant Group logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group curbs support for overseas e-wallet partners in strategy rethink ahead of listing
- China’s Ant Group is said to have been cutting funding and staff support to many of the overseas e-wallet firms it has invested in
- The shift in strategy came late in 2019, brought on by a change at the helm and a reworking of priorities as it planned for its IPO, sources say
