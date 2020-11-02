President Trump’s administration contends that TikTok poses national security concerns as personal data collected on 100 million Americans who use the app could be obtained by China’s government. Photo: AP President Trump’s administration contends that TikTok poses national security concerns as personal data collected on 100 million Americans who use the app could be obtained by China’s government. Photo: AP
President Trump’s administration contends that TikTok poses national security concerns as personal data collected on 100 million Americans who use the app could be obtained by China’s government. Photo: AP
TikTok ban: US says will ‘vigorously defend’ executive order against Chinese-owned app despite ruling

  • The US Commerce Department says it will ‘vigorously defend’ its executive order that seeks to bar transactions with ByteDance-owned TikTok
  • A federal judge blocked the order, which was set to take effect on November 12, on Friday

Reuters
Updated: 9:47am, 2 Nov, 2020

