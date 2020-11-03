A doctor speaks with a patient during an online consultation at a hospital in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province on February 4. Demand for online health care services have significantly expanded in China amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Agence France-Presse via Getty Images
TikTok owner ByteDance relaunches online health care apps amid restructuring
- China’s online health care market is forecast to reach US$30 billion this year
- ByteDance faces stiff competition, as it goes up against larger rivals such as Baidu Health, Alibaba Health, Tencent-backed WeDoctor and JD Health
Topic | Apps
