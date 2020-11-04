Werewolf Among Us is topping the free game chart on iOS. Image: Shenzhen Youliang Technology/TapTap
Among Us clone now the most downloaded free game on China’s App Store, beating Tencent’s top titles
- Werewolf Among Us, a Chinese clone of the popular American video game Among Us, shoots to top of the free game chart on China’s App Store
- Video game clones or reskinned games are common in China, where many Western games are unavailable or delayed
Topic | Mobile gaming
