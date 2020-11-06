The popularity of Nintendo’s Animal Crossing triggered a global Switch shortage. Photo: EPA-EFE The popularity of Nintendo’s Animal Crossing triggered a global Switch shortage. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan’s Nintendo climbs after boosting forecast by 50 per cent on pandemic gaming demand

  • Japanese company Nintendo makes unusual decision to increase financial forecasts midway through the financial year
  • The company is now projecting US$4.3 billion of operating profit for the year, up from the previous 300 billion yen

Updated: 9:41am, 6 Nov, 2020

