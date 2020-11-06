The popularity of Nintendo’s Animal Crossing triggered a global Switch shortage. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan’s Nintendo climbs after boosting forecast by 50 per cent on pandemic gaming demand
- Japanese company Nintendo makes unusual decision to increase financial forecasts midway through the financial year
- The company is now projecting US$4.3 billion of operating profit for the year, up from the previous 300 billion yen
