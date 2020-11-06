Anime-style action adventure game Genshin Impact, developed by Shanghai-based miHoYo, is available to play on Android and iOS smartphones, as well as on personal computers and the PlayStation 4. Photo: Handout
China’s Genshin Impact, TikTok top world’s mobile game, app charts in October
- Launched in September, Genshin Impact jumped 78 spots to become the world’s most profitable mobile game
- ByteDance-owned TikTok remained the most downloaded app globally
Topic | Mobile gaming
Anime-style action adventure game Genshin Impact, developed by Shanghai-based miHoYo, is available to play on Android and iOS smartphones, as well as on personal computers and the PlayStation 4. Photo: Handout