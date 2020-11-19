Google Pay users will be able to use the app to apply for so-called Plex checking and savings accounts from 11 banks. Photo: DPA Google Pay users will be able to use the app to apply for so-called Plex checking and savings accounts from 11 banks. Photo: DPA
Google Pay users will be able to use the app to apply for so-called Plex checking and savings accounts from 11 banks. Photo: DPA
Tech /  Apps & Social

Google to offer current accounts with US banks in pay app revamp

  • Rather than directly challenge the US financial industry, Google Pay will help users open accounts at partner banks including Citigroup
  • Since its debut in 2015, Google Pay has amassed 150 million users in 30 countries

Topic |   Google
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:19pm, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Google Pay users will be able to use the app to apply for so-called Plex checking and savings accounts from 11 banks. Photo: DPA Google Pay users will be able to use the app to apply for so-called Plex checking and savings accounts from 11 banks. Photo: DPA
Google Pay users will be able to use the app to apply for so-called Plex checking and savings accounts from 11 banks. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE