The China Consumers Association last year warned that a large number of smartphone apps in the country were collecting an excessive amount of personal data, including user location, contact lists and mobile numbers. Photo: AP
China rebukes internet companies for weak user data protection in their apps
- Privacy infringements and information breaches have become hot-button issues in mainland China, as the country continues to digitise its economy
- Last year, the China Cybersecurity Centre penalised 100 apps, across a range of industries from e-commerce to banking, for data protection issues
Topic | Apps
