The logo of Meituan is seen on insulated boxes fastened on its food delivery couriers’ motorcycles in the central business district of Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Food delivery giant Meituan posts strong third-quarter revenue amid consumer spending growth
- Beijing-based Meituan reported a 28.8 per cent increase in third-quarter revenue on the back of its main food delivery operations
- The company said food delivery typically has its peak season in terms of order volume during the summer
Topic | Apps
The logo of Meituan is seen on insulated boxes fastened on its food delivery couriers’ motorcycles in the central business district of Beijing. Photo: Reuters