The logo of Meituan is seen on insulated boxes fastened on its food delivery couriers’ motorcycles in the central business district of Beijing. Photo: Reuters The logo of Meituan is seen on insulated boxes fastened on its food delivery couriers’ motorcycles in the central business district of Beijing. Photo: Reuters
The logo of Meituan is seen on insulated boxes fastened on its food delivery couriers’ motorcycles in the central business district of Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Apps & Social

Food delivery giant Meituan posts strong third-quarter revenue amid consumer spending growth

  • Beijing-based Meituan reported a 28.8 per cent increase in third-quarter revenue on the back of its main food delivery operations
  • The company said food delivery typically has its peak season in terms of order volume during the summer

Topic |   Apps
Minghe HuIris Deng
Minghe Hu in Beijing and Iris Deng

Updated: 6:25pm, 30 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The logo of Meituan is seen on insulated boxes fastened on its food delivery couriers’ motorcycles in the central business district of Beijing. Photo: Reuters The logo of Meituan is seen on insulated boxes fastened on its food delivery couriers’ motorcycles in the central business district of Beijing. Photo: Reuters
The logo of Meituan is seen on insulated boxes fastened on its food delivery couriers’ motorcycles in the central business district of Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE