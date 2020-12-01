Apple’s App Store generated almost US$54 billion in revenue for the company in its latest financial year to September. Photo: EPA
Apple hires venture capitalist, who led early investments in TikTok precursor Musical.ly, for App Store role
- Josh Elman led early investments in Musical.ly, which was acquired by ByteDance and merged with its video-sharing service TikTok
- His experience in identifying and investing in apps that later became hits could help Apple better promote software in the App Store
