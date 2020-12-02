Douyin has developed an anti-fraud system that can identify fake accounts automatically, according to its parent company ByteDance. Photo: Reuters Douyin has developed an anti-fraud system that can identify fake accounts automatically, according to its parent company ByteDance. Photo: Reuters
TikTok owner ByteDance develops anti-fraud system to fight fake traffic in China

  • ByteDance’s short video app Douyin has a new anti-fraud system that can identify fake accounts automatically
  • New techniques such as ‘group control software’ are said to be at least 100 times more efficient at targeting the platform than traditional methods

Tracy Qu
Updated: 11:29am, 2 Dec, 2020

