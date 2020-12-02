Privacy infringements and information breaches have become hot-button issues in China, the world’s largest internet market. Photo: Bloomberg
China sets limits on personal data collection by live-streaming, short video-sharing services
- The Cyberspace Administration of China has drafted new rules to narrow the scope of user data collected by apps
- Twelve types of apps, including live-streaming and short video-sharing services, will be prohibited from gathering personal information for basic functions
Topic | Apps
Privacy infringements and information breaches have become hot-button issues in China, the world’s largest internet market. Photo: Bloomberg