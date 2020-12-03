Roblox is a digital sandbox in which gamers can create their own content and mini games. Photo: Handout
US gaming platform Roblox licensed for release in China, as company plans to go public
- Gaming unicorn Roblox and its Chinese partner Tencent have secured licences to launch the Roblox gaming platform on both mobile and PC
- Roblox has become enormously popular worldwide as a digital sandbox in which users can create their own games
Topic | Mobile gaming
Roblox is a digital sandbox in which gamers can create their own content and mini games. Photo: Handout