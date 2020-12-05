FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. The social media app shared its list of top 100 videos, creators and trends in America in 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
TikTok deal deadline not extended, but talks expected to continue, according to report
- The Trump administration had compelled ByteDance to sell TikTok US to American owners by Dec. 4
- Deal still needs nod from Beijing if approved by Washington
Topic | TikTok
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. The social media app shared its list of top 100 videos, creators and trends in America in 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)