TripAdvisor ranked 150th among all travel apps found on Apple’s China App Store as of December 5, according to data from mobile analytics site App Annie. Photo: Shutterstock TripAdvisor ranked 150th among all travel apps found on Apple’s China App Store as of December 5, according to data from mobile analytics site App Annie. Photo: Shutterstock
TripAdvisor ranked 150th among all travel apps found on Apple’s China App Store as of December 5, according to data from mobile analytics site App Annie. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Apps & Social

Chinese regulators remove TripAdvisor, 104 other apps from online stores for ‘illegal’ content

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China’s latest crackdown on apps is part of Beijing’s ongoing efforts to clean up domestic internet content
  • The move was made in response to complaints by Chinese internet users about the spread of various ‘illegal’ content and services online

Topic |   Apps
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:15pm, 8 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
TripAdvisor ranked 150th among all travel apps found on Apple’s China App Store as of December 5, according to data from mobile analytics site App Annie. Photo: Shutterstock TripAdvisor ranked 150th among all travel apps found on Apple’s China App Store as of December 5, according to data from mobile analytics site App Annie. Photo: Shutterstock
TripAdvisor ranked 150th among all travel apps found on Apple’s China App Store as of December 5, according to data from mobile analytics site App Annie. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE