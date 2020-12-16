Twitter on Tuesday said it would shut down live-streaming app Periscope, which it bought in 2015. Photo: AFP Twitter on Tuesday said it would shut down live-streaming app Periscope, which it bought in 2015. Photo: AFP
Twitter to shut down live-streaming app Periscope by March

  • Periscope has been in ‘an unsustainable maintenance-mode state’ for a while, according to Twitter
  • Users will be able to download an archive of their Periscope broadcasts and data before the app is removed by March 2021

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:45am, 16 Dec, 2020

Twitter on Tuesday said it would shut down live-streaming app Periscope, which it bought in 2015. Photo: AFP
