Twitter imposed curbs related to the 2020 US Presidential Election earlier in the year, including labelling and removing tweets calling for people to interfere with the election process or the implementation of results. Photo: AFP
Twitter reverses changes to retweet function, meant to curb misinformation, after US election
- In October, Twitter made it difficult for users to retweet a tweet with misinformation and promoted the use of quote tweets
- It is reversing these changes, and will no longer prompt quote tweets – which include commentary from the user – from the retweet icon
Topic | Twitter
