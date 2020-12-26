Lin Qi, the late founder and chairman of Chinese games publisher Yoozoo, also known as Youzu Interactive, speaking during an undated event. Photo: Handout/Yoozoo
Millennial gaming billionaire of Yoozoo dies at 39 as police probe poisoning case
- Lin, 39, fell ill on December 16, and died on Christmas Day, his company Yoozoo said
- Employees and former staff gathered at the Shanghai office of Youzu Interactive, as the games publisher is also called, to mourn Lin’s passing, according to local media reports
