Lin Qi, the late founder and chairman of Chinese games publisher Yoozoo, also known as Youzu Interactive, speaking during an undated event. Photo: Handout/Yoozoo Lin Qi, the late founder and chairman of Chinese games publisher Yoozoo, also known as Youzu Interactive, speaking during an undated event. Photo: Handout/Yoozoo
Lin Qi, the late founder and chairman of Chinese games publisher Yoozoo, also known as Youzu Interactive, speaking during an undated event. Photo: Handout/Yoozoo
Tech /  Apps & Social

Millennial gaming billionaire of Yoozoo dies at 39 as police probe poisoning case

  • Lin, 39, fell ill on December 16, and died on Christmas Day, his company Yoozoo said
  • Employees and former staff gathered at the Shanghai office of Youzu Interactive, as the games publisher is also called, to mourn Lin’s passing, according to local media reports

Topic |   Mobile gaming
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 4:57pm, 26 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lin Qi, the late founder and chairman of Chinese games publisher Yoozoo, also known as Youzu Interactive, speaking during an undated event. Photo: Handout/Yoozoo Lin Qi, the late founder and chairman of Chinese games publisher Yoozoo, also known as Youzu Interactive, speaking during an undated event. Photo: Handout/Yoozoo
Lin Qi, the late founder and chairman of Chinese games publisher Yoozoo, also known as Youzu Interactive, speaking during an undated event. Photo: Handout/Yoozoo
READ FULL ARTICLE