Kuaishou to extend working hours ahead of IPO as it struggles to make profit

  • Short video platform Kuaishou filed for an IPO in November but is still struggling to turn a profit
  • All employees will be required to work an extra day every two weeks ahead of the IPO, according to people familiar with the matter

Coco Feng in Beijing and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 3:29pm, 30 Dec, 2020

