China has become well-known for its smartphone-savvy pensioners in recent years. Photo: Xinhua
Internet
Elderly influencers are trending in China’s youth-led social media but will fashionable grandmas live on?
- In China there is a growing audience, and pool of talent, for content that caters for the country’s elderly generation
- The number of products aimed at the elderly increased by 78 per cent in 2019 versus 2017 and the number of brands almost doubled
Topic | Internet
China has become well-known for its smartphone-savvy pensioners in recent years. Photo: Xinhua