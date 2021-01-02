Honour of Kings was the first game in the world on any platform to average more than 100 million users a day. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen Honour of Kings was the first game in the world on any platform to average more than 100 million users a day. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Honour of Kings

Before Honour of Kings became the world’s most popular game, it was a desperate experiment

  • Honour of Kings was created after Chinese gaming giant Tencent failed to convince League of Legends’ creators to develop a mobile version of the PC game
  • It is now the world’s most popular game and the first on any platform to average more than 100 million users a day

Josh Ye
Updated: 7:23am, 2 Jan, 2021

