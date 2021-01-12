WeChat is the most used social media app among Chinese-speaking people in part because China blocks other apps, such as Facebook and Twitter. Photo: Shutterstock
California WeChat users sue Tencent over fear of Chinese censors
- Some WeChat users say that their accounts have been frozen after making comments that can be perceived as critical of the Chinese government
- This has caused them to be cut of from friends and relatives in China as well as their business clients in the US, according to the complaint
Topic | WeChat
WeChat is the most used social media app among Chinese-speaking people in part because China blocks other apps, such as Facebook and Twitter. Photo: Shutterstock