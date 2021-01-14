Steam, developed by US firm Valve Corp, is the world’s most popular online video game platform. Photo: Bloomberg Steam, developed by US firm Valve Corp, is the world’s most popular online video game platform. Photo: Bloomberg
Steam to enter China officially in 2021, raising concerns about censorship as content purge continues

  • Valve’s Chinese partner Perfect World will trial an official China version of Steam on January 16
  • Chinese gamers are worried that the international version of Steam will be blocked, after Apple removed over 100,000 unlicensed games from its App Store

Josh Ye
Updated: 10:20pm, 14 Jan, 2021

