Steam, developed by US firm Valve Corp, is the world’s most popular online video game platform. Photo: Bloomberg
Video gaming
Steam to enter China officially in 2021, raising concerns about censorship as content purge continues
- Valve’s Chinese partner Perfect World will trial an official China version of Steam on January 16
- Chinese gamers are worried that the international version of Steam will be blocked, after Apple removed over 100,000 unlicensed games from its App Store
Topic | Video gaming
Steam, developed by US firm Valve Corp, is the world’s most popular online video game platform. Photo: Bloomberg