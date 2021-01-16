Kuaishou Technology competes with ByteDance’s Douyin in China’s vast short video-sharing app market, which had 818 million total users at the end of June last year. Photo: Reuters Kuaishou Technology competes with ByteDance’s Douyin in China’s vast short video-sharing app market, which had 818 million total users at the end of June last year. Photo: Reuters
Kuaishou Technology competes with ByteDance’s Douyin in China’s vast short video-sharing app market, which had 818 million total users at the end of June last year. Photo: Reuters

China technology

Tech /  Apps & Social

Inside China Tech: IPO fever returns but Xiaomi hits US blacklist

  • Beijing-based Kuaishou, which runs the world’s second-largest video-sharing app, plans to raise up to US$6 billion from its Hong Kong IPO
  • Xiaomi said it would take appropriate action to defend its interests after being blacklisted by the Trump administration

Topic |   China technology
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 10:00am, 16 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kuaishou Technology competes with ByteDance’s Douyin in China’s vast short video-sharing app market, which had 818 million total users at the end of June last year. Photo: Reuters Kuaishou Technology competes with ByteDance’s Douyin in China’s vast short video-sharing app market, which had 818 million total users at the end of June last year. Photo: Reuters
Kuaishou Technology competes with ByteDance’s Douyin in China’s vast short video-sharing app market, which had 818 million total users at the end of June last year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE