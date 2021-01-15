E-commerce giant Pinduoduo is not expected to give away cash via virtual red packets at this year’s Spring Festival Gala, the country’s most-watched national network TV broadcast. Photo: SCMP E-commerce giant Pinduoduo is not expected to give away cash via virtual red packets at this year’s Spring Festival Gala, the country’s most-watched national network TV broadcast. Photo: SCMP
Pinduoduo loses exclusive partnership with CCTV for China’s Spring Festival Gala

  • China Central Television is said to have cancelled its exclusive advertising deal with Pinduoduo for this year’s Spring Festival Gala
  • The annual event has been a promotional battleground among China’s largest internet companies since virtual red packets were introduced in 2015

Che Pan in Beijing, Minghe Hu in Beijing and Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:19pm, 15 Jan, 2021

