Beijing-based ByteDance, the owner of short video-sharing apps TikTok and Douyin, has launched its own mobile payment service, Douyin Pay, which will be promoted at this year’s Spring Festival Gala. Photo: Agence France-Presse

TikTok sister app Douyin launches payment service, picks up deal for Spring Festival Gala

  • ByteDance-owned Douyin is said to have replaced Pinduoduo as the exclusive ‘virtual red packet’ partner of CCTV for this year’s Spring Festival Gala broadcast
  • The new Douyin Pay mobile payment service thrusts ByteDance as a major competitor to Ant Group’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay

Che PanTracy Qu
Che Pan in Beijing and Tracy Qu

Updated: 8:45pm, 19 Jan, 2021

