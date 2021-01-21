Pedestrians walk past an advertisement for ByteDance-owned short video-sharing platform Douyin, the sister app of TikTok, in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. Photo: Imaginechina via Agence France-Presse Pedestrians walk past an advertisement for ByteDance-owned short video-sharing platform Douyin, the sister app of TikTok, in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. Photo: Imaginechina via Agence France-Presse
Mobile payments
Can TikTok owner ByteDance break the mobile payments duopoly of Alipay, WeChat Pay?

  • The stakes are high for Douyin Pay, as Alipay and WeChat Pay continue to dominate China’s mobile payments industry
  • Other Chinese hi-tech giants, including Meituan and Pinduoduo, are also expected to compete in mobile payments

Tracy QuChe Pan
Tracy Qu and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 21 Jan, 2021

