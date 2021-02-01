People are seen heading towards the entrance of Kuaishou Technology’s headquarters in Beijing on November 5, 2020. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Kuaishou faces copyright infringement dispute ahead of Hong Kong debut
- The China-Audio Video Copyright Association said there are more than 155 million videos on Kuaishou’s platform that use copyrighted music without permission
- The trade body said it will take ‘further measures’ to protect its rights, including requesting major Chinese app stores to remove Kuaishou
