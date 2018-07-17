Henry Xia jumps into the burnt toast-colored electric car he helped build as co-founder of Xpeng Motors Technology Ltd. and commands it to play Green Day’s “21 Guns.” He asks the car about traffic conditions and starts driving. The 35-year-old is the most senior car executive at a Chinese automaker that hasn’t delivered a single vehicle, doesn’t own a factory and hasn’t obtained a production license from the government. At least, not yet.

What the four-year-old startup has is backing from tech giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Foxconn Technology Group and Xiaomi Corp. founder Lei Jun. Xpeng expects to raise more than $600 million this month from investors that include Alibaba, valuing it close to $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the fundraising.

Electric car start-up boss is willing to bet his entire fortune on beating Tesla



In a test drive of Xpeng’s first crossover around a drab cement office park in Guangzhou, the roomy SUV drives smoothly, with a Tesla-like panoramic windshield and sleek exterior. But it’s the voice controls, streaming music, live video, driver-tracking maps and other software that reveal the auto ambitions of the company’s Chinese tech backers. Xpeng is making the equivalent of a smartphone with a steering wheel.

Xia explains why the company nicknamed this car David: “We’re going up against Goliath,” he says, referring to the hundreds of automakers churning out electric vehicles in China, where half of the world’s EVs are sold. “It’s not about the physical car anymore, which anyone can now manufacture,” Xia says, “but about building a robot on wheels.”

Xpeng is primed to capitalize on a trade tussle that is already jacking up car prices. As China hits back against the U.S. with retaliatory tariffs, import duties on American-made cars have increased to 40 percent. But perhaps the bigger opportunity comes from Tesla Inc.’s still-diminutive presence in China, creating an opening for local startups to hawk cheaper, technology-centric electric vehicles.

Tesla reached a preliminary agreement last week with the Shanghai government to build China’s first car-production facility wholly owned by a foreign automaker. Tesla expects car production to start within two years of starting construction and to churn out 500,000 cars per year in China two to three years after that.

Xpeng raises US$348 million as Chinese electric car start-ups battle for attention



It won’t be easy: Tesla’s made lofty promises before, only to delay plans. It will also have to clear hard-to-navigate government approvals and obtain permits. With just $2.7 billion in cash, Tesla must absorb what Bloomberg Intelligence estimates to be a $10 billion cost to build the plant and hasn’t specified where it will get the money.

“Tesla is running out of time,” says John Zeng, managing director of LMC Automotive Shanghai. He estimates that the American automaker sold fewer than 15,000 cars in China last year, claiming just 3 percent of the battery-powered market. In total, 25 million cars were sold in China last year.

Finding capital is less of a concern for the local startups trying to outrun Elon Musk. China’s government is offering financial and political support for electric-vehicle companies as it attempts to lead the world in the field, fueling the rise of Xpeng and hundreds of other rivals. President Xi Jinping pledges to open markets and curtail protectionism, even as he lavishes assistance on domestic makers of electric cars, artificial intelligence and semiconductors. China’s electric-car buyers get price subsidies of as much as $10,000 per vehicle, for example, and can also dodge license plate restrictions that impede sales of gasoline-powered cars.

That support, combined with ample cash from China’s tech leaders and the comparative ease of building EVs instead of traditional cars, has seeded a crop of startups competing with such established automakers as BYD Co., Beijing Automotive Group Co. and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.

These 10 Chinese start-ups are vying to be the next Tesla



Those established Chinese automakers have also benefited from Tesla’s slow arrival. Beijing Automotive sold 78,000 units of the budget BAIC EC180, China’s best-selling battery-powered car last year, five times Tesla’s China sales. Its sticker price in Beijing starts at 49,800 yuan ($7,453). The price of Tesla’s bigger Model S increased to 1.47 million yuan after the recent tariff hike.

At least four other EV startups have already joined Xpeng in surpassing $1 billion valuations, according to research firm China Money Network, including NIO, WM Motor Technology Co., Byton and Youxia Motors. The larger group of startups can’t all survive, warns Bloomberg New Energy Finance analyst Nannan Kou, especially as China phases out EV subsidies in the next two years.

“Tesla has shown building a car company is a cash-burning operation,” Kou says. “Only those startups with the most capital from big backers will fend off the intense competition.”

It didn’t have to be this way. Shortly after Tesla started selling its Model S in China in 2014, Shanghai officials asked Musk to build a factory, with one proposed location in its Pudong district, said Ding Lei, one of the negotiators. Tesla insisted on sole ownership, rather than working with a Chinese partner, the auto manufacturing norm in China for the past few decades. Neither side budged.

“If Musk agreed with the proposal Pudong offered at that time, Tesla could have been totally different,” says Ding, who founded EV startup Huaren Technology R&D Co. last year and credits Tesla’s absence for the opportunity.

This is China’s answer to the Tesla Model X – at about half the price



He Xiaopeng first took notice of Tesla in 2014, after Musk publicly shared some patents. That was the year He sold his web browser, UCWeb Inc., to Alibaba for close to $5 billion.

Tesla’s patent trove convinced him that self-driving cars would inevitably become data-collecting hardware devices that tech companies would monetize through apps and services. He recruited five engineers and sunk several hundred million yuan of his own into starting Xpeng, while keeping his day job as the leader of Alibaba’s digital entertainment business.

On the day his son was born, He got a call at the hospital from Jixun Foo, a Shanghai-based managing partner for GGV Capital and an Xpeng investor. His advice: Go run Xpeng full time. The investor reminded He, who hadn’t yet turned 40, that he wasn’t getting any younger. “I wanted my son to grow up and feel proud his dad was doing something more meaningful than working on a web browser,” says He, now 41.

While accepting He’s resignation in May 2017, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang insisted on investing in Xpeng. Two weeks later, He struck a deal over breakfast at Alibaba Executive Vice Chairman Joseph Tsai’s Hong Kong home. Alibaba would become Xpeng’s second-largest shareholder, and Tsai would join the board.

China’s WM Motor bets on factory expansion in push to get ahead in electric car market



China’s tech titans have insatiable appetites for data on where drivers go, which routes they take, where they shop, and how they pay. Xpeng’s cars utilize Alibaba maps and other software, though Xpeng created its own operating system for faster, over-the-air updates. “Like the iPhone, cars will be another connected platform to sell music, mapping and services, and collect driver data,” Foo says.

Alibaba’s rivals are making similar bets. Tencent Holdings Ltd. purchased 5 percent of Tesla for $1.8 billion in March 2017. The parent company of WeChat also backs NIO, which filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier this year. Tencent also placed a bet on WM Motor, which said in December it had raised 12 billion yuan from investors, including Baidu Capital.

Xpeng, which has 1,800 employees, conserved its initial financing, thanks to national and local support for land, office space and production facilities. The company used that cash for research and development, spending heavily in its earliest days to buy and disassemble two dozen Tesla, Lexus and BMW vehicles. It also poached a Tesla autopilot engineer, Gu Junli, to oversee an 100-employee autonomous driving and AI operation in Mountain View, California. A hardware engineer poached from Apple Inc., Zhang Xiaolang, was arrested on charges of stealing driverless car research last week at San Jose International Airport before boarding a flight bound to China. Xpeng denies receiving any sensitive information from Apple and says it has terminated Zhang.

By October 2017, Xpeng manufactured a batch of SUVs named David 1.0. Instead of opening public sales, Xpeng gave away or leased the 400 cars to employees who sent daily reports on technology glitches, manufacturing mishaps and design suggestions. The early feedback included requests to fashion more comfortable seats.

Chinese firm denies involvement in alleged theft of Apple self-driving car tech by its new employee



“It’s common to release software with bugs, but with cars it’s hard to come back if customers don’t like your first one,” He says.

That all led to January’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where Xpeng revealed its first car for sale: a cherry-red G3 with autonomous parking, a smartphone app to unlock the car, and a 360-degree camera ascending from the roof. By late November, Xpeng plans to start delivering some of the 4,000 pre-ordered G3 cars to enthusiasts plunking down non-refundable deposits. The cars will cost from 200,000 to 280,000 yuan, before subsidies kick in.

Xpeng is contracting production to Haima Automobile Group Co. in Zhengzhou. Plans call for a third model, a sedan with a bigger chassis, to be created in Xpeng’s own facility, under construction in Zhaoqing.

He acknowledges the considerable odds facing Xpeng, even with the support of China’s tech giants and government. With a global supply chain spanning hundreds of thousands of parts, Tesla and other startups have struggled to ramp up production quickly – and Xpeng is no different. “There are 300 EV companies in China,” He says, and the Darwinian struggle is just starting. “In China, if you’re just copying from others, you are going to die. It’s the companies that learn from those like Tesla that will survive.”