China has shut down numerous blockchain-related news accounts on WeChat, the country’s top social app, in a renewed crackdown on activities related to cryptocurrencies.

At least eight blockchain and cryptocurrency-focused online media outlets – some of which raised several million dollars in venture capital – found their official public accounts on WeChat blocked on Tuesday evening, due to violations against new regulations from China’s top internet watchdog.

Xiongan brings in ConsenSys as adviser on blockchain technology

Tencent, operator of WeChat, said in a statement that it has shut down these accounts permanently as they are “suspected of publishing information related to ICOs [initial coin offerings] and speculations on cryptocurrency trading.” It cited regulations enacted earlier this month by the Cyberspace Administration of China, which, among other things, demand content providers within chat apps comply with “national interests” and “public orders.”

The shutdowns are the latest instance of China’s continuing crackdown on cryptocurrencies, which began last September with bans on local cryptocurrency exchanges and ICOs, an unregulated crowd fundraising method involved with cryptocurrencies and often associated with scams. Despite government initiatives on adopting blockchain, the central government has made it clear that it does not want retail investors to get involved in cryptocurrencies because of concerns over financial stability.

Blockchain media outlets came to prominence despite the cryptocurrency bans as they fill a niche in providing investors with timely information on cryptocurrency prices, and reviews on blockchain-related projects. Just like other Chinese news services, these platforms rely heavily on WeChat to reach audiences aside from their apps and websites. The blocked accounts on WeChat come from some of the most popular blockchain news platforms including Jinse Caijing and Huobi News, whose apps and sites are still in operation.

China sees sixfold surge in new companies with ‘blockchain’ in name

In its statement, Beijing-based Huobi, which also operates one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, acknowledged the shutdown of its news account as WeChat’s “broad action targeting industrial media.” Jinse Caijing did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Blockchain news platforms have attracted venture capital funding in China. Jingse Caijing, which started in 2016 and now boasts 350,000 unique daily visitors, raised more than 8 million yuan (US$1.2 million) from Beijing-based Node Capital in a pre-series A round last August. Also blocked on WeChat is Shenlian Caijing, which was founded earlier this year by several veteran Chinese journalists, and raised 10 million yuan from angel investors including Plum Ventures and Dfund.

A major revenue source for these news services is paid content from blockchain-related projects. Jingse Caijing publishes more than 200 articles per day. A featured article on the site, for example, is said to cost 12 ethereum, which is currently valued at about US$3,500.

In March, a commentary published by the website of the People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, accused blockchain news outlets of creating articles to manipulate cryptocurrency prices and promote ICO projects. “These ‘media’ outlets have made huge fortune in the speculative waves of cryptocurrencies, but due to their nature, it’s doubtful how long their barbaric growth can keep on going,” according to the commentary.