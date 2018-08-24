China must invest heavily to develop its own advanced chips to close the gap with the US, after the forced shutdown of ZTE Corp earlier this year exposed the country's weakness in a core technology, according to the head of the nation's state-backed semiconductor investment fund.

“Everyone is aware that the global situation is complicated, we must face the situation squarely,” Ding Wenwu, president of the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, also known as the Big Fund, said in a speech at the Smart Expo conference in Chongqing on Friday. “The incident in the first half has made the average man-in-the-street understand about chips. Previously, people only knew about mobile handsets.”

China’s ‘core technology’ push belies its weakness in semiconductors

The Big Fund was set up in 2014 by China's central government to lead the national effort to catch up in the global semiconductor industry by raising funds and backing semiconductor start-ups and research and development. The goal: help China become self-sufficient in chips that are used by the country's vast manufacturing supply chain.

China makes more than 90 per cent of the world’s smartphones, 65 per cent of personal computers and 67 per cent of smart televisions, according to estimates from Bernstein Research. But it has had to buy much of the chips that go into these devices from abroad. Annual chip imports by China have risen to more than US$200 billion since 2013 and reached US$260 billion last year.

To close the technology gap, the Big Fund will work with investors to “plug shortcomings and extend advantages,” Ding said in his speech. He said that the fund has “operated relatively smoothly” in the four years since it was set up.

Chinese firms on the lookout for more semiconductor deals

China should put in resources to develop central and graphic processing units, he said. Currently, the country occupies the low- to mid-end of the semiconductor market and has to import advanced semiconductors, which has contributed to a trade deficit in chips, he said.

Still, China's “enormous market is also its opportunity” to develop the semiconductor industry, he said. Developing chips will go toward support smart manufacturing, he said.

The Big Fund is reportedly planning to raise 150 billion yuan to 200 billion yuan as a second batch to add to its war chest.

The fundraising round was said to have been in the pipeline before the US-China trade war. A round of talks between the two countries concluded this week with no concrete steps toward ending the trade war that started last month.

Investments made by the Big Fund would cover chip companies for “all applications, including those used for smart cars, artificial intelligence and internet of things,” Ding told the ﻿South China Morning Post on the sidelines of the conference.

China's State Council set a near-term goal of growing annual domestic semiconductor revenue from 2015 to 2020, and become a global leader in all segments of the semiconductor supply chain by 2030. Towards that end, the policy outlined the creation of an industry investment fund to drive semiconductor capacity and push forward a restructuring in the domestic chip industry.

In 2015, the central government introduced its “Made in China 2025” plan, in which semiconductors and related equipment are under the policy’s “new information technology” sector.

China, which is heavily dependent on semiconductor imports, accounted for more than 60 per cent of annual global chip sales, according to data from PwC. Semiconductors represent one of the top exports of the US, along with aircraft, refined oil and cars.