JD.com and its founder, Richard Liu Qiangdong, were among the hottest topics on Chinese social media after news that the 45-year-old billionaire was arrested and subsequently released in the US for alleged sexual misconduct while attending a business-education programme.



The Nasdaq-listed company’s share price was among the top topics on Weibo, with more than 600,000 searches as of 2pm on Monday. Its shares have declined 24 per cent this year, compared with a 17 per cent gain in the Nasdaq Composite Index.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s arrest records, Liu was brought in at 11:32pm on August 31 and released the next day at 4:05pm on probable cause for criminal sexual conduct. In Minnesota, the term covers a range of non-consensual sexual contact.

The investigation is ongoing, but the police have not imposed any travel restrictions on Liu, according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder. Liu was in the US to attend the residency component of a business-education programme conducted by the University of Minnesota.

It is unclear whether Liu is still in the US or has returned to China. JD.com said in a statement on its official Weibo account that Liu was falsely accused while on a business trip in the US and that local police conducted investigations and did not find any misconduct.

Liu will continue his trip as originally planned according to the statement. JD.com declined to comment on his whereabouts when contacted on Monday.

Beijing-based JD.com has been expanding outside China as it follows other mainland companies in building an overseas wing to its e-commerce business. The company signed on Google as a strategic partner in June, selling a stake of less than 1 per cent for US$550 million and joining Google Shopping, an advertising platform for online merchants. It has set its eyes on Southeast Asia, having backed start-ups in Thailand and Indonesia.

As part of JD.com’s efforts to raise its international profile, Liu made his first appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this year. He told a lunch of about 50 people his life story and how he came to start and build JD.com.

Born into a poor farming family in northern Jiangsu province, Liu is arguably less well-known outside China than his fellow billionaire countrymen like Alibaba Group Holding’s Jack Ma Yun, Tencent Holdings’ Pony Ma Huateng and Baidu’s Robin Li Yanhong, who recently made the cover of Time magazine. Alibaba is the parent company of the South China Morning Post.

Liu got his start in business opening a counter store in Beijing selling computer parts. He had to shut it down in 2003 after Severe acute respiratory syndrome struck China, causing people to stay at home for fear of catching the deadly disease.

