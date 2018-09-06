JD.com's shares plunged the most on record on Wednesday, extending a decline as investors weighed whether prosecutors in the US will bring charges against billionaire founder and CEO Richard Liu Qiangdong, who was arrested for suspected rape last Friday then released the next day.

The Beijing-based e-commerce company's American depository receipts tumbled 10.6 per cent in Nasdaq trading to US$26.30, the steepest percentage fall since its IPO on May 21, 2014. The shares have declined 16 percent, or US$5 per ADR, since resuming trading on Tuesday after the Labour Day public holiday.

The company is the worst-performing member of the Nasdaq 100 Index, a gauge that includes Amazon.com, Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc.

Arrest details revealed: JD boss Liu was accused of first-degree rape, say US police, as charges are considered



Several US law firms are considering bringing class-action lawsuits against JD.com, accusing the company of failing to disclose information pertinent to the arrest of Liu. The 45-year-old was arrested on a rape accusation, a first-degree felony if he is charged with the crime, according to police records. No charge has been filed against Liu as the matter is still under investigation by the sex crimes division of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Liu has returned to China and showed up at JD.com's Beijing headquarters on Tuesday morning to sign a strategic partnership with Chinese textile manufacturer Ruyi Group. JD.com released a group photograph showing a smiling Liu flanked by Qiu Yafu, chairman of Ruyi, and executives from both companies.

JD competes in e-commerce with Alibaba Group, parent company of the South China Morning Post.