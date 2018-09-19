Tencent investment executive Jonathan Lai leaves to join Coatue

Tencent Holdings Ltd’s investment executive Jonathan Lai, who led many of the firm’s investments into digital entertainment start-ups, said he has left the China-based company to join Coatue Management, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Lai, a director in Tencent’s interactive entertainment group based in the US, would assume a similar role at New York-based Coatue Management, the report added.

Lai’s team at Tencent was responsible for making investments into companies in the US and Europe, according to the report.

Tencent was not immediately available for comment while Coatue declined to comment over Lai’s departure.