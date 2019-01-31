Didi Chuxing, China’s largest ride-hailing platform, has undertaken a “major overhaul” of its operations to enhance safety and efficiency as the company seeks to regain public confidence rocked by two passenger deaths last year.

The Bejing-based ride-hailing company is reorganizing its workforce to shore up safety and efficiency and is deploying more safety experts and driver-engagement specialists through new hiring and internal transfers, according to a person close to the company.

A project code-named “waterflow” is designed to enable employees to switch posts amid the restructuring, according to the person, who declined to be named because the information is private.

Didi declined to comment on a report by Chinese website 36kr that the company was planning to lay of as much as 25 per cent of its workforce. Another report by the Information on Wednesday said the number of positions at some departments could be cut by up to 20 per cent.

Job postings from Didi showed that the company was advertising positions in Australia and Latin America for functions including operations and strategy planning.



Rumours about tighter hiring practices in China’s tech sector have begun to swirl since the end of 2018. The National Develop and Reform Commission, the country’s top economic planner, took the unusual step of dismissing the phenomenon of “massive lay-offs” among internet companies in a press conference earlier this month.

“We have conducted research through various means, including discussions with related companies and industries,” said Meng Wei, the NDRC spokeswoman. “So far, the recruitment at internet firms and job market remain relatively stable in general.”

Still, even a “relatively stable” job market for the tech industry would mark a stark contrast to prior years, when start-ups flush with venture capital money would go out to rent fancy office space and conversations at tech industry events would center on stock options and IPO billionaires.

At ByteDance, the world’s most valuable start-up, founder Zhang Yiming told employees not to be disappointed with the “much smaller” Lunar New Year bonus and warned of a turbulent 2019. At Baidu, which turns 20 next year, founder Robin Li Yanhong said that “winter is coming”.

Didi was celebrated as a Chinese tech champion after it outlasted Uber Technologies in a ruinous subsidy war in 2016. Its shareholders include Apple, Tencent, Baidu and Alibaba Group, which owns the ﻿Post.

In the past six years, Didi has raised a total of US$20.6 billion in funding over 17 rounds. In the latest round in July, it received US$500 million from US travel firm Booking Holdings, according to corporate information data provider Crunchbase.

Its founder, Cheng Wei, and president, Jean Liu Qing, were fixtures on the conference circuit in China and frequently appeared on magazine covers and TV interviews, but have kept a lower public profile since the company’s safety crisis.