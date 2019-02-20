Members of staff work at the Baidu booth during Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS
Baidu’s reliance on advertising makes it vulnerable to China economic downturn
- Baidu’s bread-and-butter advertising business is under siege from upstarts like Bytedance
Topic | Baidu
Members of staff work at the Baidu booth during Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS
Baidu chief executive Robin Li Yanhong arrives for the Baidu Create 2018 event held in Beijing. Photo: Associated Press
Baidu bucks the capital winter to play catch-up to Alibaba, Tencent in outside investments
- Nasdaq-listed company made a total of 92 investments in 2018, compared to 41 the previous year
Topic | Baidu
Baidu chief executive Robin Li Yanhong arrives for the Baidu Create 2018 event held in Beijing. Photo: Associated Press