Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Members of staff work at the Baidu booth during Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS
Tech

Baidu’s reliance on advertising makes it vulnerable to China economic downturn

  • Baidu’s bread-and-butter advertising business is under siege from upstarts like Bytedance
Topic |   Baidu
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 8:25am

TOP PICKS

Members of staff work at the Baidu booth during Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Baidu chief executive Robin Li Yanhong arrives for the Baidu Create 2018 event held in Beijing. Photo: Associated Press
Start-ups

Baidu bucks the capital winter to play catch-up to Alibaba, Tencent in outside investments

  • Nasdaq-listed company made a total of 92 investments in 2018, compared to 41 the previous year
Topic |   Baidu
SCMP

Sarah Dai  

Yingzhi Yang  

Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 12:02am

TOP PICKS

Baidu chief executive Robin Li Yanhong arrives for the Baidu Create 2018 event held in Beijing. Photo: Associated Press
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.