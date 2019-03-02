At Luo Tianyi’s concert last Saturday, fans waved blue glow sticks to the rhythm. Photo: SCMP via Jane Zhang
China’s virtual idols meet their fans at the intersection of entertainment and technology
- A team of about 200 people from China and Japan worked for six months to prepare for the two-hour performance
- China’s virtual idol industry, valued at less than 100 million yuan last year, is expected to grow to 1.5 billion yuan by 2023
