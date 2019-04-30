The Trump administration has rolled back an Obama-era policy that allowed Chinese citizens to secure five-year student visas. Photo: Reuters
For a growing number of Chinese students, the doors to America are closing
- Since last summer, Chinese students involved in robotics, aviation, engineering and hi-tech manufacturing have faced tighter visa controls in the US
- Chinese students have described delays in visa approvals due to additional reviews, putting their academic and professional career prospects at risk
Topic | Chinese overseas
