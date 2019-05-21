Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, said US trade restrictions have no impact on the Chinese tech giant’s 5G plans. Photo: AP
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says clash with the US was ‘inevitable’
- Huawei CEO said he foresaw the confrontation with Washington because its aim to be global leader threatened US interests
- Ren Zhengfei said US trade restrictions have no impact on Huawei’s 5G plans as rivals cannot catch up within two to three years
Topic | Huawei
Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, said US trade restrictions have no impact on the Chinese tech giant’s 5G plans. Photo: AP
An information board on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development centre in Dongguan in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: AP
Huawei set to find out if consumers will still buy its phones without Google services under US trade ban
- The Chinese company is scheduled to launch new budget Honor smartphone in London on May 21
- Google said to suspend some business with Huawei after US adds Chinese telecoms company to trade blacklist
Topic | Huawei
An information board on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development centre in Dongguan in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: AP